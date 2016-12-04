Syrian army tells rebels in eastern Aleppo: leave or die
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 4, 2016
ALEPPO, Syria -- Syria's army says it is offering rebel fighters in besieged eastern Aleppo an opportunity to leave the city with their lives.
Army spokesman Brig. Gen. Samir Suleiman said those who choose to stay will face "inevitable death."
He spoke to The Associated Press in Aleppo, where government forces and allied militias are seeking to collapse an opposition pocket on the city's eastern side.
"We will continue fighting until we restore stability and security to all neighborhoods" of Aleppo, Suleiman said.
He said the Syrian army has retaken more than 50 percent of neighborhoods in eastern Aleppo.
He also said that efforts to retake Aleppo's historic quarters known as Old Aleppo will be the most difficult, adding that the army will use infantry and special forces.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Human smuggling netting $346 million a year for Libya's cities, EU says
Senate passes Iran sanctions bill, setting up veto question for Obama
At defense forum, Trump's promises on spending draw praise, but other questions linger
Mattis was a popular senior officer among his troops
Sailor alleges mistreatment over wife's advocacy in Flint
Suicide should be ruled misconduct more often, lawyer says