The first train to cross Aleppo in years traverses an urban wasteland

Hundreds of passengers rode the train back into the Syrian city of Aleppo this week, four years after the area's railway tracks were silenced by war.

Gliding toward the Old City, they peered out across the formerly rebel-held eastern districts, shattered beyond recognition and now under government control.

That urban sprawl was the Syrian rebels' most important stronghold. Its recapture by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad will probably be seen as the defining victory in Syria's almost six-year war.

The train crossed a front line that divided families for years. Passengers held up their cellphones for much of the journey, astonished at the extent of the damage, according to a photographer for the Agence France-Presse news agency who was in one of the carriages.

Aleppo's railway depot has a history of welcoming the displaced. In the years before World War II, it was an important stop for Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany.

In photographs from the city's east, it is now hard to find a building untouched by the furious government bombardment that decided the showdown in December.

The United Nations said at least 40,000 people had returned to the area, with more families arriving every day. The organization has allocated $19 million in emergency aid for the returnees. As winter temperatures bite, entire neighborhoods are without power or running water.

It will take years, if not decades, to rebuild Aleppo. Representatives of the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO were expected to visit the area this week to survey the extent of the damage to the Old City, a warren of small streets in the shadow of a citadel and Umayyad mosque.

"This heritage is for everyone, no matter what their politics are," Syria's antiquities minister, Maamoun Abdulkarim, said last week in a plea for international help for reconstruction. "This is the very fabric of Syria. We will need it when the war ends."

