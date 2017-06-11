Syrian activists: At least 7 killed in Raqqa airstrike
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 11, 2017
BEIRUT — Syrian activists say an airstrike in the contested de-facto capital of the Islamic State group has killed at least 7 civilians.
The activist collective Raqqa24 says seven people were killed Saturday when coalition aircraft bombed al-Nour street in Raqqa, in northern Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says 13 civilians have been killed in coalition air raids over the past 24 hours.
There was no immediate comment from the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group.
The U.S. is providing battlefield support to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces trying to capture Raqqa from the Islamic State group.
Since launching the battle one week ago, the SDF has penetrated two neighborhoods in the city, at its eastern and western fringes.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
South Korean president calls for THAAD deployment to be suspended
Army blames pilot error for 2015 helicopter crash in Colorado
Police identify veteran found dead in VA parking lot
Search for missing USS Shiloh sailor suspended after exhaustive effort
Not enough Marines for permanent South Korean presence, commander says
Near Grafenwoehr, Germany, a palace and gardens fit for royalty