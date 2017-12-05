Syria says it shot down 3 Israeli missiles near Damascus
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 5, 2017
BEIRUT — Syria's state news agency says Syrian air defense has shot down three Israeli missiles that were targeting a military post near the capital, Damascus.
SANA says the attack occurred early on Tuesday but hasn't said whether there were casualties.
The attack comes three days after Syria said Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles at a military post near Damascus, causing material damage but no casualties.
There was no Israeli comment on the incident.
The opposition's Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack was an Israeli airstrike on the Damascus suburb of Jamraya, which is home to a government research center.
Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes against suspected arms shipments believed to be bound for Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group, which is fighting alongside Syrian government forces.
