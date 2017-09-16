Syria's Deir el-Zour coming back to life after 3-year siege
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 16, 2017
DEIR EL-ZOUR, Syria — Syria's Deir el-Zour is rising from the ashes after a grueling three-year siege by the Islamic State group.
That's the case even though rounds of machine-gun fire are still heard on the outskirts as Syrian government troops push out remaining IS fighters.
The liberation of Deir el-Zour on Sept. 5 brought relief to the tens of thousands of civilians trapped in the four government-controlled neighborhoods that have been surrounded by the extremists since 2015.
The Syrian government estimates about 70,000 people have survived on erratic air drops of food and supplies during the siege.
A market has sprung up in the city center where locals are selling second-hand goods or the scarce produce they grow in their yards. Shoppers stop by to drink lemonade and eat falafel.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Looking past Afghanistan, NATO sees an urban battlefield
Florida begins ordering evacuations as Irma intensifies to Category 5 storm
UN approves watered-down new sanctions against North Korea
N. Korea puts Guam plan on hold as sides move to de-escalate crisis
Divers recover second body in USS McCain collision
Rolls-Royce reveals autonomous naval vessel powered by artificial intelligence