Swiss journalist dies of Mosul mine blast injuries
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 24, 2017
PARIS — A Swiss journalist has died of injuries suffered from a mine blast in Iraq earlier this week while covering a military operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul.
State-owned France Televisions said in a statement Saturday that Veronique Robert, a reporter working with it, died in a military hospital outside Paris where she had been transferred from Iraq. Robert had undergone surgery in a Baghdad hospital before being evacuated to France, the statement said.
Robert was a Swiss citizen, according to the French embassy in Baghdad.
Her colleague, French video journalist Stephan Villeneuve, and their Iraqi Kurdish interpreter, Bakhtiyar Haddad, died earlier this week in the same explosion.
Robert was a war correspondent who had covered multiple conflicts in the Middle East, notably in Iraq, the statement said.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Luke AFB to resume F-35 flights after hypoxia investigation
VA chief withdraws Staab appeal, vows to replace ‘IU’ pay cut
$20M bribery, fraud indictment returned against military personnel at Fort Gordon
Search for missing USS Shiloh sailor suspended after exhaustive effort
Mistaken shooter report locks down Travis Air Force Base
US sends supersonic bombers over Korean Peninsula