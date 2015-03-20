Suspected US drone strike kills 3 alleged al-Qaida in Yemen
By AHMED AL-HAJ | Associated Press | Published: January 22, 2017
SANAA, Yemen -- Yemeni security and tribal officials say suspected U.S. drone strikes have killed three alleged al-Qaida operatives in the country's southwestern Bayda province.
They say the two Saturday strikes killed Abu Anis al-Abi, an area field commander, and two others. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release the information.
U.S. drone strikes against suspected al-Qaida targets have been commonplace in the years since the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on New York and Washington as a retaliatory measure. Saturday's strikes were the first to be reported since Donald Trump assumed office as Barack Obama's successor.
On Thursday, U.S. intelligence officials said as many as 117 civilians had been killed in drone and other counterterror attacks in Pakistan, Yemen and elsewhere during Obama's presidency.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
‘You're legal now, guess I need to find someone younger:’ Sailor pleads guilty to making child porn
Decorated Vietnam War Navy aviator Austin Monroe Lindsey dies
9 prominent early astronauts carrying on US space history
Fierce battles leave hospital in Iraqi city of Mosul gutted
Defense Department identifies Army casualty in Jordan
Trump security adviser, Russian official already talking