Suspected Saudi-led airstrikes kill 8 in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni security and tribal officials say two airstrikes suspected to be by the Saudi-led coalition fighting rebels have killed eight people, including two women.

Tribesman Muhammad Ali al-Zaidi says the first of Monday's airstrikes targeted a taxi in the Sarawah district carrying a group coming from the capital, Sanaa, while a second raid targeted paramedics coming to the scene, killing five and wounding three.

The security and tribal officials say human remains laid out for several hours because paramedics were scared to return. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief journalists.

The Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes on the rebels, known as Houthis, began two years ago but have failed in their objective of driving them from the capital and territory they control.

