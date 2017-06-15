Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mosque in Kabul, 4 dead
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 15, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — A suicide bomber struck outside a Shiite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul late Thursday night, killing four people, including a leader of Afghanistan's ethnic Hazaras, Hajji Ramazan Hussainzada. Another five people were wounded, said Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.
Danish said there was gunfire outside the mosque as the suicide bomber tried to force his way inside, but he was stopped by a police officer, who died in the explosion. Another policeman was wounded.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, however the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has taken responsibility for past attacks against the country's minority Shiites.
Last year IS claimed an attack on a Shiite shrine that killed 14 people.
Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, during which the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset and mosques are typically crowded in the evening hours.
Kabul has been battered by violence in recent weeks. The worst attack in Afghanistan's 16-year war took place on May 31 when a massive truck bomb exploded at a busy intersection in Kabul, killing more than 150 people
Suicide bomber kills 9 rival insurgents in Helmand
In Souther Helmand province on Wednesday, a suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint run by rival insurgents, killing nine of them, an Afghan official said.
Mohammad Saleem Rohdi, chief of the Gareshk district, said six other militants from a breakaway Taliban faction were wounded in the attack early Wednesday.
Taliban spokesmen could not immediately be reached for comment.
Rival Taliban factions have clashed in the past, with the supporters of Mullah Rasoul, a commander in Helmand, contesting the overall leadership of Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.
Explosives-laden motorbike explodes killing 5 in Paktika
In the eastern Paktika province, a motorbike packed with explosives exploded near a local police commander's house, killing a woman and four children, said Mohammad Rahman Ayaz, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said another seven people were wounded in the blast, which was likely set off by remote control from a distance.
The police commander was not in the house at the time of the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Ayaz said.
UN chief offers condolences
In the capital, Kabul, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived for a visit, saying he wanted to offer condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people after a string of deadly terrorist attacks.
Guterres said he hoped to "do everything possible" to ease tensions between Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan and "promote the cooperation between the two countries in addressing together the threats of terrorism."
