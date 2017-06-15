Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mosque in Kabul, 1 dead

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, as he offered condolences to the Afghan people who have suffered from a string of terrorist attacks.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say a suicide bomber struck outside a Shiite mosque in in Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says casualties are expected after Wednesday's attack. Health ministry spokesman Wahid Majroo said one body was received at a local hospital, along with five wounded people.

Muslims are observing the holy month of Ramadan, during which the faithful fast from sunrise to sunset. Mosques are typically crowded in the evening hours during the holy month.

No one immediately claimed the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have targeted Shiites in the past.

A truck bomb in Kabul on May 31 killed more than 150 people.

Suicide bomber kills 9 rival insurgents in Helmand

In Souther Helmand province on Wednesday, a suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint run by rival insurgents, killing nine of them, an Afghan official said.

Mohammad Saleem Rohdi, chief of the Gareshk district, said six other militants from a breakaway Taliban faction were wounded in the attack early Wednesday.

Taliban spokesmen could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rival Taliban factions have clashed in the past, with the supporters of Mullah Rasoul, a commander in Helmand, contesting the overall leadership of Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada.

Explosives-laden motorbike explodes killing 5 in Paktika

In the eastern Paktika province, a motorbike packed with explosives exploded near a local police commander's house, killing a woman and four children, said Mohammad Rahman Ayaz, spokesman for the provincial governor. He said another seven people were wounded in the blast, which was likely set off by remote control from a distance.

The police commander was not in the house at the time of the attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, Ayaz said.

UN chief offers condolences

In the capital, Kabul, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived for a visit, saying he wanted to offer condolences and solidarity with the Afghan people after a string of deadly terrorist attacks.

Guterres said he hoped to "do everything possible" to ease tensions between Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan and "promote the cooperation between the two countries in addressing together the threats of terrorism."

