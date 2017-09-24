Suicide bomber strikes convoy in Afghan capital, wounds 3
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 24, 2017
KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan's Interior Ministry says a suicide car bomber has struck a convoy of international forces in the capital, wounding three civilians.
The ministry's statement did not provide further details on Sunday's attack. No one claimed responsibility, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have repeatedly targeted Afghan and foreign forces in recent years.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, the Taliban killed a district police chief in the southern Helmand province.
Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, says the officer was killed late Saturday when gunmen attacked his vehicle during a patrol. Another police officer was wounded.
The Taliban claimed the attack.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Air Force pilot dies after crash at Nevada Test and Training Range
6 Marines in critical condition after Camp Pendleton training incident
USS Wasp departs Norfolk to join 7th Fleet in Japan
Former engineering professor unexpectedly takes USARAF command
Japanese temple grave may contain WWII Navy pilot’s remains
No plans to ‘dial back’ joint US-South Korean war games, Dunford says