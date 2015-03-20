Suicide bomber kills 23 in southern Yemeni city of Aden
By AHMED AL-HAJ | Associated Press | Published: December 10, 2016
SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni officials say a suicide bomber has blown himself up inside an army base in the southern city of Aden, killing 23 soldiers.
They say the bomber detonated his explosives amid hundreds of soldiers lining up to collect their salaries in the Solban army base. They say at least 30 soldiers have been wounded.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of al-Qaida.
The terror network's branch in Yemen is thought to be the world's most active. It is known to have a presence in Aden, where a loose coalition between troops loyal to the internationally recognized government, local militias and jihadi groups is in control.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy's troubled Littoral Combat Ship at crossroads, GAO says
War game confirms major gaps in Army's cyber capabilities
Army to transition Fort Stewart infantry brigade to heavy armor
NY gun laws may limit Fort Drum impact of military's expanded concealed carry rules
USS Arizona survivor: 'I knew I had lost a part of myself in the ruins of that ship'
Brazilian soccer team's plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead