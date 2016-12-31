Quantcast

Stars and Stripes' top photos of 2016: Downrange

An F-16 fighter supporting operations against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria maneuvers away from a KC-135 Stratotanker after an aerial refueling on March 24, 2016.

Chris Church/Stars and Stripes

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: December 31, 2016

As in every year since World War II, in 2016 Stars and Stripes reporters documented the U.S. military around the globe: on the ground, at sea and in the air, in daily life and in action.

Our downrange reporters include servicemembers, military veterans and seasoned war reporters. See some of their favorite photos from Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and other spots in the Middle East.

