Stars and Stripes looks back at Afghanistan in 2020

KABUL, Afghanistan – For American troops in Afghanistan, 2020 was marked by coronavirus-disrupted deployments, the signing of a deal with the Taliban, and the start of the U.S. withdrawal from a country where service members have fought for more than 19 years.

The year also kindled Afghans’ hopes for peace, only to have them tarnished by enduring violence that sparked fears of what would become of the country after the U.S. troop pullout has been completed – something that, under the February deal, is supposed to happen by May.

This timeline of some of the main stories about Afghanistan by Stars and Stripes reporters chronicles key events in the country during the tumultuous and landmark year that was 2020.

January

11: Days after peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban resume in Doha, Qatar, two U.S. soldiers, both on their first deployments to Afghanistan, are killed when their vehicle hits a roadside bomb.

27: Two airmen die when their Air Force Bombardier E-11A communications aircraft crashes in a Taliban-controlled area in Afghanistan. The Taliban claim they brought down the plane but the U.S. military says the crash was not combat-related.

February

8: Two U.S. special operations troops and an Afghan soldier are killed in an insider attack in Nangarhar province. The two Americans would be the last U.S. combat deaths in Afghanistan in 2020.

29: The United States and the Taliban sign what’s hailed as a landmark deal aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.

March

1: The U.S.–Taliban deal hits its first snag, less than 24 hours after it was signed, as the insurgents and Afghan government officials quibble over which prisoners they will release before key intra-Afghan talks begin.

19: The U.S.-led NATO mission in Afghanistan stops deploying troops to the country, says it will extend the deployments of some troops there, and quarantines about 1,500 newly arrived service members and civilians to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

22: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pays a surprise visit to Kabul to try to salvage the three-week-old U.S.-Taliban deal, which has faltered amid disagreements over presidential election results and a prisoner release.



April

9: The Islamic State group fires several rockets at Bagram Airfield from a Toyota Corona in the latest attack targeting the largest U.S. base in Afghanistan.

24: The Taliban reject calls for a cease-fire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite warnings from U.S. and Afghan officials that the coronavirus outbreak in the country will worsen if violence continues.



May

13: Afghan security forces resume operations against the Taliban after attacks on a maternity ward in a Kabul hospital and a funeral in Nangarhar province claim the lives of at least 40 people.

June

5: The U.S. conducts the first airstrikes against the Taliban since the start of the Eid cease-fire at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in late May. The strikes, which targeted Taliban fighters who were attacking Afghan security forces, did not violate the February deal with the Taliban, a U.S. military spokesman says.

26: Contractors are ordered to leave a U.S. base in eastern Afghanistan as part of coronavirus prevention measures.



July

2: The Taliban retain close ties to al-Qaida, despite assuring in the February deal that they would disavow the terrorist group in exchange for a withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, a Defense Department report to Congress says.

28: Taliban attacks are the new normal for many in Nangarhar province after the U.S. pulls out of bases in eastern Afghanistan.

31: Violence is “well above historic norms” in the months since the Taliban and U.S. peace deal was signed, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction says.

August

14: The Afghans begin releasing the last Taliban prisoners they hold, paving the way for intra-Afghan peace talks which, under the terms of the U.S.-Taliban deal, were supposed to start in March.

September

11: Nineteen years after the attacks of 9/11, some American veterans of the war in Afghanistan wrestle with the idea that the pull-out of U.S. troops from the country was born out of a deal struck with the very enemy more than 2,400 of their brothers and sisters died fighting.

14: The Taliban launch attacks in more than half of Afghanistan’s provinces even as intra-Afghan talks with the government finally get underway, officials say.

26: The U.S. marks the longest period with no American combat deaths in Afghanistan.

October

12: The U.S. launches airstrikes in Helmand province after the Taliban attack Afghan forces there. The airstrikes are in line with the conditions of the February deal, in which the U.S. states it will defend Afghan troops if they come under attack, a U.S. official says.

November

7: A helicopter pilot said to have killed more Taliban than anyone else in the Afghan air force goes into hiding after the Pentagon reverses its decision to approve his move to the United States.

26: Troops deployed to Afghanistan celebrate Thanksgiving coronavirus-style, with meals served in doggie bags and eaten at a safe distance from each other.

December

4: U.S. lawmakers include a measure in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would block the Trump administration’s rapid drawdown of American forces from Afghanistan.

22: Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller becomes the second senior defense official to visit Afghanistan in a week, saying he is in the country to assure President Ashraf Ghani that the U.S. is “still behind him” despite the troop drawdown.

This timeline was compiled by J.P. Lawrence, Phillip Walter Wellman and Karin Zeitvogel.



