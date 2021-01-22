Soldier who died in Kuwait was Texas guardsman

Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester, 34, of the Texas National Guard's 36th Infantry Division, died Jan. 20, 2021, in a noncombat incident at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, the Defense Department said in a statement. Facebook

A soldier who died in Kuwait this week was a member of the Texas National Guard’s 36th Infantry Division, the military said Friday.

Staff Sgt. Timothy Luke Manchester, 34, died Wednesday in a noncombat incident at Camp Arifjan, the Defense Department said in a statement.

The Army said it was investigating the incident. Manchester had been found unresponsive, U.S. Army Central said in an earlier statement.

Manchester, of Austin, was a member of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 36th Infantry Division, out of Camp Mabry, Texas.

The division took over command of the Army’s Task Force Spartan in Kuwait late last year on a 10-month rotation. Some 600 members of the unit are deployed to the region.

news@stripes.com

