Soldier who died in Kuwait in vehicle accident was on first overseas deployment

Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez died in a vehicle accident in Kuwait, officials said.

The Army is investigating a vehicle accident that left one soldier dead and two others injured in Kuwait this week.

Staff Sgt. Anthony Bermudez, 28, from Dallas, Texas, died after being injured in a vehicle accident during a routine troop movement Monday morning, the service said in a statement Wednesday.

The two injured soldiers, who have not been identified for privacy reasons, were taken to the U.S. Military Hospital – Kuwait. One of them, a passenger in the vehicle, was in stable condition on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was discharged Monday after treatment, the military said.

All three soldiers were assigned to Area Support Group – Kuwait. Bermudez had arrived in Kuwait last June on his first overseas deployment.

This story will be updated.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

