Six Americans among eight dead as peacekeeping helicopter crashes in Egypt

A Black Hawk of the Multinational Force and Observers. The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, that eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed when one of its helicopters crashed during a routine mission in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.

At least eight people were killed, including six Americans, when a helicopter carrying members of an international peacekeeping force in Egypt crashed near the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula on Thursday.

“Six of the dead were American, one was French and one Czech,” Ahmed Manduh, who works at the Cairo, Egypt, office of the Multinational Force and Observers, told Stars and Stripes by telephone. The U.S., France and Czech Republic are among 13 countries that provide military personnel to MFO, which since the early 1980s has monitored the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord signed in 1979.

Nine people were on board the helicopter, MFO said in a statement. One American survived the crash and was medically evacuated, but Manduh had no information about his condition.

The Army and Defense Department confirmed separately that six Americans had died in the crash.

“We are saddened by the loss of six U.S. and two partner nation service members,” Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a statement released by the Pentagon.

“Yesterday we recognized the sacrifice of millions who have defended our nation, and today we are reminded of the last full measure our warriors may pay for their service.”

The crash happened near the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh during a routine mission, MFO said in a statement.

The organization’s Egypt headquarters and logistical hub, South Camp, is located on a bluff near the town, overlooking the sea.

The crash was apparently caused by a technical failure of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during a reconnaissance mission, an Egyptian official told The Associated Press.

The Americans on the helicopter were National Guardsmen, an Israeli official told the Washington Post.

The injured American was evacuated by the Egyptian military and transferred to an Israel Defense Forces aircraft near Eilat, the Israeli official said. The soldier was taken to the Soroka University Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, The New York Times reported.

The Israeli and Egyptian officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.

MFO, which is based in Rome, said all indications were that the crash was an accident. An investigation is being launched, it said.

The Pentagon is in close contact with the force’s leadership and is prepared to support the investigation, spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said on Twitter.

The U.S. Army provides about 450 troops to the MFO mission, including senior members of its leadership, the MFO website says. Known as Task Force Sinai and made up of active-duty, reserve and National Guard members, the American contingent is the largest of the force of around 1,150 troops.

