Servicemember missing, 5 rescued after Black Hawk crash off Yemen coast
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: August 26, 2017
A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter crashed Friday while training off the coast of Yemen, a U.S. Central Command statement said.
One servicemember remains missing, while five others aboard the aircraft were rescued by U.S. forces immediately after the crash. A search is ongoing.
The crash, which occurred around 7 p.m.local time, took place approximately 20 miles off Yemen's southern coast, the statement said.
This story will be updated.
