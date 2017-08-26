Servicemember missing, 5 rescued after Black Hawk crash off Yemen coast

U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter pilots assigned to Task Force Flying Dragons, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division land at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, June 9, 2017.

A U.S. Black Hawk helicopter crashed Friday while training off the coast of Yemen, a U.S. Central Command statement said.

One servicemember remains missing, while five others aboard the aircraft were rescued by U.S. forces immediately after the crash. A search is ongoing.

The crash, which occurred around 7 p.m.local time, took place approximately 20 miles off Yemen's southern coast, the statement said.

