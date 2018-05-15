‘Serious measures’ taken as Taliban attack Farah city in western Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — Heavy fighting was ongoing in western Farah province near the Iranian border Tuesday morning after Taliban fighters launched a predawn assault on Farah city, killing and wounding several Afghan troops.

The battle was underway in several areas of the city, Abdul Shakoor, a resident of the Bagh-e-Pul area, told Stars and Stripes on Tuesday morning. The Taliban had captured a police district on the city’s edge, he said.

“We are stuck at our homes, we cannot go out, and everyone is in great fear,” he said. “I can see the Taliban from my house. They are roaming in the intersections.”

Located along one of the country’s most lucrative drug routes, between Helmand province in the south and Iran to the west, the province has been embattled for months. Officials have warned of a deteriorating security situation as insurgents have entered the capital several times.

A resurgent Taliban, largely dependent on narcotics revenues, has expanded its territorial control over parts of Afghanistan since the withdrawal of most international combat forces at the end of 2014. They briefly captured and held the capital of northern Kunduz province in late 2015.

The attack on Farah is the first siege of a provincial capital this year. The insurgents failed to capture a single capital last year — a fact frequently touted by U.S. and NATO officials. In recent months, the U.S. has deployed additional advisers and carried out thousands of airstrikes in a bid to bolster the security situation in a strategy of renewed aggression.

<element>

The Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement that “serious measures” had been taken to defend Farah after the militants launched their offensive from the city’s north side.

Security forces were sent to the city and deployed in various areas, the ministry said. At least eight insurgents had been killed and three wounded, it said.

“We assure the people of Farah that all the operations implemented, air force, commandos and all other units stationed in the western part of the country are taking action,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Taliban was asking the city’s residents to stay in their homes and promising they wouldn’t be harmed. Qari Yousaf Ahmadi, a Taliban spokesman, has said that their fighters started the attacks on the capital city about 2 a.m. and had captured an intelligence office, a police station and other checkpoints.

He said their targets are only the military facilities.

The Taliban have frequently claimed they try to avoid civilian casualties, but human rights organizations have counted thousands of civilian deaths caused by insurgent violence in recent years — many the result of Taliban attacks in populated urban areas.

The United States’ renewed campaign against the Taliban has so far failed to curb the group’s advance, which has occurred largely in rural areas, and the militants maintain strongholds throughout the south. Despite the pressure of greatly stepped-up U.S. and Afghan airstrikes, the Taliban have shown little interest in the Afghan government’s offer of a comprehensive peace agreement.

In January, NATO’s Resolute Support Mission, tasked with building up the Afghan government’s security forces, assessed that nearly 15 percent of the country’s 407 districts — more than 20 percent of the landmass — was under insurgent control or influence, according to a watchdog report released this month. It was the most since the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction began tracking district control data in late 2015, the report said.

Since the launch of the Taliban’s spring offensive last month, the group has carried out several attacks in the capital, Kabul, and battled security forces in several provinces, taking additional districts in recent weeks. An attack in Farah province late last week reportedly left more than two dozen security forces dead.

Early Tuesday, Ahmad Zaki, a doctor at the city’s central hospital, said that so far two dead police officers and 16 wounded security forces members had been brought to the medical facility since the start of the latest assault. Five wounded civilians were also being treated.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

