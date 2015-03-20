Separate bombings kill 10 in Baghdad
By MURTADA FARAJ | Associated Press | Published: December 9, 2016
BAGHDAD — Iraqi officials say separate bombings in the capital have killed 10 people and wounded another 22.
The attacks on Friday mainly targeted civilians in Baghdad, and bore the hallmarks of the Islamic State group. Iraqi forces are currently waging a major offensive to drive the extremists from the northern city of Mosul, their last urban bastion.
The toll was provided by police and hospital officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief reporters.
