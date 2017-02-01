Senior UAE official defends US immigration curbs
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 1, 2017
The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat has come out in defense of President Donald Trump's order temporarily barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering.
Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said Wednesday that the United States was within its rights to take what he said was a "sovereign decision" concerning immigration.
He says he does not believe the move was based on religion, and noted that the majority of the world's Muslim-majority countries were not covered by the order.
Sheikh Abdullah spoke following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Abu Dhabi.
The Emirates is one of the United States' closest Arab allies. It is part of the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group and hosts American troops and warplanes taking part.
