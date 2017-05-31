Scores killed in massive blast in Kabul’s diplomatic district

Security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack where the German Embassy is located in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

KABUL, Afghanistan — A massive blast rocked the embassy area of central Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 people and injuring more than 350, officials said.

A water tanker laden with explosives was detonated next to the blast walls protecting the German Embassy, diplomats said.

The blast occurred just yards from the adjacent entrance to the heavily fortified zone where the U.S. and other embassies are located, along with NATO headquarters, the presidential palace and several government ministries. It happened about 8:30 a.m., when the main thoroughfares are packed with commuters.

Photos from the scene indicated that the German Embassy was heavily damaged, with much of the facade blown in by the force of the explosion.

A NATO spokesman did not immediately have any information on whether U.S. or coalition personnel had been injured or killed.

No group took immediate credit for the attack.

Wednesday is the fifth day of Ramadan, the holy month in the Muslim calendar, when most Afghans fast during the day.

A member of the Afghan parliament who visited the site said that the explosion, which blew a 30-foot-wide hole in the road, had destroyed part of the German embassy. A diplomat who asked not to be named said the staff was shaken and some were injured.

Najib Danish, acting spokesman of the Afghan Interior Ministry, said that the tanker bomb had destroyed more than 30 cars and trucks caught up in the blast.

The blast was heard as far as 4 miles away and blew out windows many blocks from the blast site, according to local media reports.

