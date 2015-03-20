Saudis threaten fallout if Yemen probe passes
By JAMEY KEATEN | Associated Press | Published: September 26, 2017
GENEVA — Saudi Arabia has threatened other countries over a proposed resolution at the U.N.'s leading human rights body that would send international, independent investigators into war-torn Yemen.
A Saudi letter shows the kingdom has warned that adoption of the proposal by Canada and the Netherlands at the Human Rights Council could "negatively affect" their trade and diplomatic ties with the rich, influential kingdom.
Saudi Arabia and other Arab states are pushing a rival resolution that would reinforce a domestic investigation under the Saudi-backed government.
The competing approaches over violations in Yemen's 2 ½-year war are perhaps the biggest showdown at the council session that ends Friday. Two Western diplomats confirmed their countries had received the letter. The Saudi ambassador in Geneva said he was not aware of it.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Chelsea Manning says she was denied entry to Canada
Unexploded bomb from WWII removed from busy tourist spot on Okinawa
The Navy's adding a new piece of a equipment to nuclear submarines: Xbox controllers
Massive defense bill awaits funding fight in Congress
Contractors accuse Iraq of shake downs to force tax payments
Steelers’ Alejandro Villanueva: ‘I feel embarrassed’ by anthem foul-up