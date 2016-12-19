Saudi-led forces halt use of UK-made cluster bombs in Yemen
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 19, 2016
CAIRO — Saudi state-run TV says the Saudi-led coalition has suspended the use of British-made cluster bombs in its air campaign in Yemen after acknowledging using them to target Houthi rebels.
Al-Ekhbariyah TV on Monday quoted the coalition as saying that its members are not signatories to a 2010 international treaty banning the use of cluster bombs.
The coalition said it "used the munitions in Yemen in a limited way against military, legitimate targets to protect the kingdom from shelling and repeated assaults by Houthis."
It says the bombs "were not used against populated areas."
The report said the decision came in response to allegations by Amnesty International that the coalition dropped the bombs in the northern province of Hajjah near the border, killing and wounding civilians.
