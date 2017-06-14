Saudi coalition says Yemen rebels fired missile at UAE ship
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 14, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A Saudi-led coalition says rebels in Yemen have fired a missile at an Emirati ship, causing no damage but wounding one sailor.
A statement early Thursday carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said rebels fired on the ship as it left Mokha, a strategic Red Sea port.
Saudi-led forces began their war in Yemen in March 2015, battling Shiite rebels known as Houthis who hold the capital, Sanaa, with their allies.
Emirati ships have been targeted before in the conflict. The attack Wednesday also comes after an international naval coalition said it would increase its patrols of waters off Yemen over concerns about attacks on ships there.
The Gulf of Aden and Bab el-Mandeb off Yemen are two crucial areas for shippers transiting the Suez Canal.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Retired Navy commander pleads guilty to fraud in 'Fat Leonard' case
Four Arab nations sever diplomatic ties with Qatar, exposing rift in region
Trump taps Foggo to lead naval forces in Europe, Africa
Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police
D-Day's hero: Andrew Higgins loved bourbon, cursed a lot and built the boats that won WWII
Navy identifies Shiloh sailor presumed to have fallen overboard