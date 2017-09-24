Saudi Arabia says it shot down ballistic missile from Yemen
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 24, 2017
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia says it shot down a ballistic missile fired by Shiite rebels and their allies in Yemen during the kingdom's National Day.
A statement carried early Sunday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency said the missile targeted Khamis Mushait, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia that's home to the King Khalid Air Base.
The statement says the missile "was intercepted and destroyed without any casualties" and Saudi forces later attacked the missile's launch site inside of Yemen.
A Saudi-led coalition has been fighting Shiite rebels known as Houthis in Yemen since March 2015. The Houthis and their allies have access to a stockpile of Soviet-era Scud missiles and locally designed variants.
The war has killed more than 10,000 civilians. The United Nations has criticized Saudi-led airstrikes for killing civilians.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy’s surface warfare boss urges smarter, tougher sailors for future sea battles
With sharp words and stealth strikes, Israel sends a message to Hezbollah and US
Soldier killed in Black Hawk crash off Yemen was decorated member of Night Stalkers
Military parts dealer guilty in plot to steal Army equipment
Japan blames pilot error for 2015 Black Hawk crash off Okinawa
Marine colonel convicted of sexually abusing a child