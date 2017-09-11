Saudi Arabia says it breaks up IS attack plot, spy ring
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 11, 2017
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabia says it has broken up an Islamic State group plot to use a suicide bomb against Defense Ministry offices, while separately dismantling an alleged spy ring.
The dual announcements early Tuesday show the security challenges facing the kingdom, now fighting its war in Yemen and embroiled in a diplomatic dispute with Qatar.
The state-run Saudi Press Agency said two Yemenis in Riyadh had been arrested on suspicion of wanting to bomb Defense Ministry locations. The statement also said two Saudi nationals were arrested and suicide belts and other weapons were seized.
The statement was vaguer about the spy ring, saying the cell was made up of "Saudis and foreigners" who wanted to "stir up sedition and prejudice national unity."
