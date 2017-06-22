Russian diplomat: Probable that ISIS leader killed in May
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 22, 2017
MOSCOW — A senior Russian diplomat says the head of the Islamic State group has most likely been killed in a Russian airstrike.
Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency Thursday that "according to the Defense Ministry's information, there is a high probability that (Abu Bakr) al-Baghdadi has been killed when the Russian air force hit militants' headquarters on the southern outskirts of Raqqa in late May." He wouldn't offer details.
The Defense Ministry first made the claim Friday, adding that al-Baghdadi's death in the May 28 strike was still "being verified through various channels." Syromolotov similarly said that the checks were continuing.
He added that al-Baghdadi's demise would mark a "major success in the fight against international terrorism," spreading "fear and panic" in the IS ranks.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump aides learn risks of speaking for the president
Deployments continue as Fort Bragg troops stand ready
North Korean man swims south to defect, South Korean military says
Adam West, Army vet who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88
Former Army officer chosen as Georgia Teacher of the Year
Gunmen attack resort in Mali's capital, killing 2