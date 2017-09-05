Russia fires cruise missiles at ISIS targets in Syria
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 5, 2017
BEIRUT — Russia's Defense Ministry said a warship in the Mediterranean has fired cruise missiles toward targets of the Islamic State group in the eastern Syrian province of Deir el-Zour.
The ministry said the missiles were fired from a frigate on Tuesday.
Moscow is a main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and has fired such missiles in the past from the sea and mainland Russia.
Russia Today TV said a salvo of Kalibr cruise missiles targeted a group of militants stationed near the city of Deir el-Zour where government forces have been trying to reach the area under the cover of Russian airstrikes.
Syrian government forces have been trying to reach a handful of neighborhoods and a nearby airport that are besieged by ISIS.
