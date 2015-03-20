Russia, China UN resolution on Syria sanctions
By EDITH M. LEDERER | Associated Press | Published: February 28, 2017
UNITED NATIONS — Russia and China have vetoed a Western-backed U.N. resolution that would have imposed sanctions on 21 Syrian individuals, organizations and companies allegedly involved in chemical weapons attacks in the war-ravaged country.
The defeated Security Council resolution would also have banned all countries from supplying Syria's government with helicopters, which investigators have determined were used in chemical attacks.
In Tuesday's vote, the resolution got the minimum nine "yes" votes. In addition to China and Russia, Bolivia voted "no." Three countries abstained - Egypt, Ethiopia and Kazakhstan.
The vetoed resolution followed a joint investigation by the United Nations and the international chemical weapons watchdog that determined the Syrian government was behind at least three attacks involving chlorine gas and the Islamic State extremist group was responsible for at least one involving mustard gas.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
GAO report: VA remains a ‘high risk’ for waste and mismanagement
Air Force chief seeks to lower commercial flight-hour requirement
Army veteran accused of killing Denver transit guard claims he supports Islamic State
The Islamic State's new threat: Child terrorists
Former Navy Secretary questions Russia's role in election
Rieckhoff denies claims IAVA misused grants