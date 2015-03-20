Rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone after protests turn violent

Iraqi riot police close a bridge leading to the heavily guarded Green Zone during a demonstration of followers of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

BAGHDAD — Iraqi security officials say two rockets have landed in Baghdad's highly fortified Green Zone following clashes at anti-government protests called for by influential cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

The security officials say there were no casualties as the rockets landed Saturday night on the parade grounds in the center of the highly fortified Baghdad compound that is home to Iraq's government and most foreign embassies.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information to the media.

Saturday's protests turned violent as crowds pushed toward the Green Zone, leaving at least two policemen dead and dozens of security forces and protesters injured.

The rocket attack follows a statement from al-Sadr's office claiming that "excessive force" was used against the demonstrators and threatened greater protests.

