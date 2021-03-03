Rockets hit air base in Iraq hosting American troops, US forces say

This Dec. 29, 2019, aerial file photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq.

A barrage of at least 10 rockets targeted an airbase housing American troops in western Iraq on Wednesday, the U.S.-led coalition said.

The rockets hit al Asad Air Base in Anbar province at about 7:20 a.m., Army spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said in a Twitter post. Marotto did not say whether there were any casualties.

The Iraqi military released a statement saying the attack did not cause significant losses and that security forces had found the launch pad used for the missiles, The Associated Press reported.

The attack came two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq in a trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and in the northern city of Irbil.

It also came after President Joe Biden ordered a U.S. airstrike in Syria, in response to a series of rocket attacks on American and coalition troops in Iraq. Washington has blamed these on Shiite militias attempting to pressure the U.S. into withdrawing from the country.

Last week, two F-15E Strike Eagle jets destroyed several buildings at a complex along the Iraq-Syria border that the U.S. believes Iran-backed paramilitary groups were using for operations in the region.

The airstrike was a “proportionate military response” to a rocket attack on an airfield in the Kurdish region’s capital of Irbil that killed a contractor from the Philippines and wounded several others, including a U.S. service member and four American contractors.

The strike was meant to send a clear message that Biden would act to defend U.S. and allied troops, Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said last week. Officials believe it killed at least one militia member and injured two others, Kirby said.

Rocket attacks on U.S. military and diplomatic facilities in Iraq and Afghanistan have been commonplace over the past two decades of war. In Iraq they have been used as a tool for Iranian proxies focused on pressing Washington to withdraw its forces from the country, where they are helping battle the Islamic State group.

The militant groups have also vowed revenge for the U.S. drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020 that killed the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force and the founder of an Iraqi militia.

Attacks in Iraq had become rare until 2018, when the Trump administration withdrew from an Obama-era nuclear agreement and imposed sanctions to pressure Tehran into renegotiating it.

A deadly rocket attack in December 2019 kicked off a series of escalations that culminated with the drone strike in Baghdad and Tehran’s launch of over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting al Asad and the airfield in Irbil.

The Biden administration has sought to return to the deal and had agreed to an informal meeting with Iranian officials, proposed by the European signatories to the agreement. Tehran rejected the offer Sunday, after last week’s airstrike.

The U.S. chose its target after an Iraqi investigation helped identify who carried out the Irbil attack, officials have said. The attack early Wednesday is the first since, and Marotto said Iraqi security forces were investigating it.

