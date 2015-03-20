Rockets fired onto Bagram Airfield; no casualties or damage reported

The air tower at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan on June 11, 2016.

KABUL, Afghanistan — Militants fired five rockets onto the largest U.S. base in Afghanistan on Saturday morning, officials said.

Initial reports indicate the attack caused no casualties at Bagram Airfield and that the base was not damaged, the U.S. military said in a statement.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. In recent weeks, similar rocket attacks in the capital Kabul — about 30 miles south of Bagram — have been claimed by the local Islamic State affiliate.

Under a U.S.-Taliban deal signed in February, the Taliban agreed not to target international forces in Afghanistan.

Attackers launched the rockets from a small truck parked in a nearby village, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the governor of Parwan province, where Bagram is located.

Police found seven other undetonated explosives at the scene, Shahkar said.

Saturday’s attack comes as the U.S. remains on course to reduce the number of American troops in the country to 2,500 by the middle of next month, the lowest level since the start of the war nearly two decades ago.

Zubair Babakarkhail contributed to this report.

