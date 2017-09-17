Roadside bomb kills 6 tribal officials in Pakistan

KHAR, Pakistan -- A roadside bomb killed a senior tribal government administrator and five tribal police in Pakistan near the Afghan border on Sunday, officials said.

Fawad Ali, the assistant administrator, was traveling with the police to attend a meeting in the Bajur tribal region when their vehicle was struck by the device.

Anwarul Haq, another tribal official, said the device was detonated remotely, and that a search for the perpetrators is underway.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed the attack. Islamic militants have long operated in the tribal region along the Afghan border, where they attack security forces and those seen as cooperating with the central government.