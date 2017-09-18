Quantcast

Roadside bomb kills 6 in southern Afghanistan

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 18, 2017

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says a roadside bomb has killed at least six people in the southern Kandahar province.

Fazel Bari, a spokesman for the provincial governor, said the bomb struck a fuel tanker Monday.

No one claimed the attack, but the Taliban are active in the area and frequently target the convoys of Afghan and international forces. On Friday, a suicide car bomber rammed a convoy in Kandahar, killing a Romanian soldier.

