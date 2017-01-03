Report: Israeli military not investigating wayward soldiers

JERUSALEM — An Israeli advocacy group is criticizing what it says is an "exceptionally low" prosecution rate by the Israeli military in cases of violence committed by soldiers against Palestinians.

Yesh Din says the army opened 186 criminal investigations into suspected offenses against Palestinians in 2015, but just four of those investigations yielded indictments.

The group, in an annual report released Tuesday, says the figures were based on the most up-to-date figures from the military.

In the fall of 2015, a wave of Israeli-Palestinian violence erupted, characterized by Palestinian stabbing and car-ramming attacks on Israelis. The report found that in more than half the clashes in which Palestinians were killed by soldiers, an investigation was never opened.

The report says the figures illustrate the military's "inability and unwillingness" to address unlawful conduct.

