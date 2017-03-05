Report: Israeli leader briefly offered pro-peace government
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 5, 2017
JERUSALEM -- An Israeli newspaper is reporting that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered the country's opposition leader a unity government late last year that would promote a regional peace initiative - before backing out.
Haaretz reports Sunday that Netanyahu sent a document to Isaac Herzog detailing a willingness to make compromises for the creation of a Palestinian state and to rein in West Bank Jewish settlement construction.
The offer reportedly came months after Netanyahu took part in a secret summit in Jordan that then-Secretary of State John Kerry organized to try and launch a drive for an Israeli-Palestinian peace accord.
According to the report, plans were already under way for a dramatic press conference announcing the new initiative brokered by Egypt and Jordan, but that Netanyahu eventually backtracked for domestic political considerations.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Drugs vanish at some VA hospitals
Soldier from Tennessee who defied Nazis nominated for Congressional Gold Medal
Shulkin proposes eliminating 40-mile, 30-day rule for non-VA care
Trump’s political tensions with Mexico could affect military relationships
Federal workers grapple with neutrality in the era of Trump
Sexual assault survivors tell their stories in SHARP training