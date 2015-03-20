Red Cross will soon see American ISIS fighter held in Iraq
By LOLITA C. BALDOR | Associated Press | Published: September 28, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says an American citizen who was fighting with Islamic State militants and surrendered in Syria more than two weeks ago remains in U.S. military custody.
The International Committee of the Red Cross will soon see him.
The man, who has not been identified, is being detained as an unlawful enemy combatant. Senior U.S. officials say he is being held at a detention facility in Iraq.
The officials weren't authorized to discuss the detainee's location publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
The Pentagon says the Red Cross was notified of his detention this week. He surrendered to U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces around Sept. 12.
It's not clear if or when he might be turned over to the U.S. Justice Department.
