Rebels refuse to pull out of Aleppo as Assad's forces close in

BEIRUT — Rebels in the Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday rejected calls to withdraw from their shattered enclave, despite government advances through what was once the opposition's most important stronghold.

The Iranian-backed offensive has boxed the rebels into a small patch of territory, killing hundreds of civilians and shattering the area's remaining infrastructure.

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, said Monday that it was preparing to begin talks with the United States about a rebel withdrawal from the city.

Yasser al-Youssef, a spokesman for the hardline Islamist Nour al-Din al-Ziniki faction, insisted that a withdrawal was "unacceptable." Another rebel representative, Abu Abdel Rahman Al-Hamawi of the Jaish al-Islam group, said his forces would continue "until the last drop of blood."

But the Aleppo rebels are running out of options. Militarily overwhelmed and weakened by infighting, they face a stark choice: stay in the city and face a near-certain defeat, or retreat to Idlib, a neighboring province and something of a holding pen for Syria's remaining rebels.

As the tide of Syria's war has turned in Assad's favor, rebel forces -- and sometimes the civilian populations under their control -- have withdrawn from a string of areas across the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a monitoring group, says at least 50,000 civilians fled rebel-held east Aleppo last week as government forces, backed by an array of Iran-funded militia, closed in.

As fierce clashes erupted Monday around Aleppo's Old City - a world famous heritage site - pro-government forces tightened their hold on opposition-held districts where tens of thousands of people are trapped. Civilians also reported intense bombardment on al-Zubdiyah neighborhood.

One man described a stream of dead and injured being carried into a house. The area's hospitals have largely ceased to function, after systematic attacks by government and Russian warplanes.

Rebel forces have regularly shelled government-held areas in response. The Russian defense ministry said Monday that two of its nurses had been killed in one such attack on a field clinic. Describing the armed opposition as "animals in human form," a spokesman for the ministry, Igor Konashenkov, blamed the rebellion's Western backers.

"The blood of our servicemen is on the hands of those who ordered this murder," he said. "Yes, yes, I mean you, gentlemen, those who cover for the terrorists from the United States, Great Britain and France and other states and entities that sympathize with them."

Aleppo's most recent spasm of violence has sparked intense diplomatic activity to stop the fighting, even temporarily.

The U.N. Security Council will meet later Monday to discuss a resolution calling for a seven day cease-fire that will allow humanitarian aid to enter Aleppo's eastern districts for the first time since July.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has threatened to veto that initiative, underscoring the intractable divisions between foreign powers that have complicated international efforts to end the war.

David Filipov in Moscow contributed to this report.

