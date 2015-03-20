Qatar, North Korea on agenda for Trump's Kuwait meeting

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to meet Thursday with the leader of Kuwait, a staunch American ally trying to mediate a festering diplomatic crisis involving Qatar and its Arab neighbors that could have implications for the U.S. military presence in the region.

Trump's White House meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah comes after Trump sent conflicting signals about where he stands on the dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt. Trump initially appeared to side with Saudi Arabia, but then instructed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to support the Kuwaiti mediation effort.

The dispute has dragged on for more than three months even after Tillerson shuttled between the parties in July and dispatched two other U.S. envoys to bolster the 88-year-old Kuwaiti emir's initiative. The crisis erupted on June 5 when Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut ties to Doha over allegations Qatar funds extremists and has ties that are too warm with Iran. Qatar, which hosts a U.S. military base critical to the effort to defeat the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria, has long denied funding extremists.

At the meeting, Trump probably will also discuss efforts to further isolate North Korea by pressing countries to stop employing North Korean guest workers, which Pyongyang uses to help avoid international sanctions. . Some 6,000 North Koreans work in Kuwait. Kuwait recently told The Associated Press it continued to issue visas for North Korean workers despite United Nations sanctions, though later contradicting itself and saying it wouldn't.

The Kuwaiti newspaper al-Jarida on Thursday quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Khaled al-Jarallah as saying that Kuwait "will be the first to implement any sanctions or decisions passed by the U.N. Security Council.

"We have the utmost respect for the U.N. and its decisions," al-Jarallah said.

In Kuwait, media reports focused on the emir's visit to Washington as a sign of the strong relationship the two countries have, including when a U.S.-led coalition expelled occupying Iraqi forces from the small nation during the 1991 Gulf War. Today, Kuwait hosts some 13,500 American troops, many at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, which also is home to the forward command of U.S. Army Central.

Associated Press writer Hussain al-Qatari in Kuwait City contributed to this report.

