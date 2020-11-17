Pentagon will draw down to 2,500 troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq

In a July 12, 2020 photo, Johnny Blackett, a Department of the Army Civilian with the Army Field Support Battalion-Afghanistan, 10th Mountain Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade, oversees the loading of retrograde cargo on Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. The AFSBn-AFG is responsible for coordinating the movement of equipment out of the Combined Joint Operations Area-Afghanistan.

WASHINGTON — The United States will draw down to 2,500 troops in both Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January, speeding up the ongoing reduction of U.S. forces in those countries, the acting defense secretary announced Tuesday.

President Donald Trump ordered the drawdowns to be completed by Jan. 15, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said in a brief statement from the Pentagon. The decision would give military officials about 10 weeks to remove about 2,500 troops from Afghanistan and about 500 from Iraq.

“This is consistent with our established plans and strategic objectives supported by the American people and does not equate to a change in U.S. policy or objectives,” said Miller, a former Green Beret who became acting defense secretary Nov. 9 after former Defense Secretary Mark Esper was fired by Trump via Twitter.

The moves accelerate the rate at which U.S. troops are leaving those countries ahead of the end of Trump’s term on Jan. 20 and against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement between the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban. But the hastened drawdowns stop well short of achieving Trump’s long-promised end of American involvement in what he has dubbed “forever wars.”

Since Trump was a candidate in 2016, he has championed the full U.S. military exit from places such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Somalia. He tweeted as recently as October that he wanted all American troops “home by Christmas.”

Defense officials said Tuesday that they had determined the United States could ensure Americans were protected from any threats emanating from Afghanistan or Iraq with the reduced force levels. They declined to comment on any planned reductions for the hundreds of troops serving in Somalia and Syria.

Despite the moves ordered to be completed just five days before the end of Trump’s administration, senior defense officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, insisted they were recommended by top military officials who they declined to identify. The defense officials said U.S. security officials had also determined they could quickly flow troops back into either country if needed.

Some lawmakers on Monday and Tuesday expressed concern about Trump’s planned cuts, including several Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaking on the Senate floor Monday, warned a further drawdown of forces Afghanistan could be viewed “as a symbol of U.S. defeat and humiliation and of victory for Islamic extremism.”

“A rapid withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm,” he said. "The consequences of a premature American exit would likely be even worse than President [Barack] Obama's withdrawal from Iraq back in 2011, which fueled the rise of ISIS and a new round of global terrorism."

Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, warned Tuesday that a further drawdown could harm the ongoing peace negotiations between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which began in September.

In its Feb. 29 agreement with the Taliban, the United States agreed to a full withdrawal of its forces by May 2021 contingent on a number of conditions the Taliban must meet, including cutting ties to terrorist groups and refraining from attacks on U.S. and NATO troops.

“I don't know of any condition which justifies reducing further the troops that we have in Afghanistan,” Thornberry, the retiring top Republican on the House Armed Service Committee, said Tuesday before the Pentagon’s official announcement. “As a matter of fact, I think it undercuts the negotiations to say [to the Taliban], ’Well, whatever you do or don't do, we're going to reduce our troops even further.’ And, so I am concerned.”

Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., a former Army Ranger, said he wants to see the war in Afghanistan end but it must be done correctly.

“We must do so in a deliberate way that both protects our troops and keeps faith with the allies who came to our aid after 9/11 and still serve with us to this day,” Crow said in a statement issued Tuesday. “There is a right way to do this, but President Trump has instead chosen to play politics. Our troops, the American people, and our allies deserve better.”

