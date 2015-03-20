Pentagon: More than 30 airstrikes in Yemen since Thursday
By LOLITA C. BALDOR AND ROBERT BURNS | Associated Press | Published: March 3, 2017
WASHINGTON — A Pentagon spokesman says the U.S. has conducted more than 30 airstrikes this week in Yemen aimed at an al-Qaida affiliate seen as intent on attacking the U.S.
Navy Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters Friday that U.S. warplanes over the past two days have targeted members of the group known as al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, as well as the group's infrastructure, fighting positions and heavy weapons. He said approximately 25 strikes had been launched on Thursday and "several" more on Friday, putting the combined total at more than 30.
Without specifying future plans, Davis said the U.S. was engaged in a sustained campaign in areas of Yemen where AQAP is most active. He said no U.S. ground troops have been involved in firefights there since a late-January raid.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon, White House defend planning in SEAL team raid in Yemen
US Air Force weighs buying throwback 'light-attack' planes
Fort Carson soldier acknowledges killing infant girl
Death of veteran's daughter prompts proposed change in GI Bill benefits
Navy calls for culture change to spark innovation
12 WWII-era mines removed from Sasebo Naval Base in Japan