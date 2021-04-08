Pentagon condemns Taliban attack on base housing hundreds of US troops

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, shown here during an April press conference, condemned a Taliban rocket attack on Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan on Wednesday. The attack did not injure any U.S. troops.

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Pentagon condemned a Taliban rocket attack on Kandahar Airfield that a spokesman called disruptive to peace negotiations, while declining to say whether it violated last year’s U.S.-Taliban peace deal.

The insurgents fired an undisclosed number of rockets at the airfield in southern Afghanistan on Wednesday, all of which landed outside the perimeter and caused no damage or casualties, the U.S. military said.

Massoud Pashtoon, the airfield director, told Stars and Stripes on Wednesday that the attack began around 10 a.m. and ended after four rockets landed in an open field.

“We condemn the attack and we believe this decision to provoke even more violence remains disruptive,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington late Wednesday. “I can’t deliver a comprehensive analysis of what we believe they were trying to achieve or what message they were trying to send.”

The Taliban had targeted “a key enemy military center,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet that claimed responsibility for the attack. He didn’t specify whether the group was firing at foreign or Afghan forces. The Taliban did not respond to repeated calls from Stars and Stripes seeking clarification.

Kandahar Airfield has been a key base for the U.S. military throughout the war, housing an estimated 30,000 service members and contractors at its peak. But the Afghan government recently assumed control of operations at the airfield and only a few hundred U.S. troops remain, the military has said.

U.S. troop numbers across the country have steadily decreased since the U.S. signed a peace deal with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in February 2020. The official total now stands at 2,500.

Under the deal, remaining troops and all other foreign service members could pull out by May 1 if the Taliban meet vague counterterrorism pledges. But a May withdrawal date would be “hard to meet” because of logistical challenges and ongoing violence between the Taliban and Afghan forces, President Joe Biden said last month.

“Clearly, the violence is too high,” Kirby said Wednesday. “This attack certainly indicates that’s going to be disruptive to the opportunity to achieve a peaceful negotiation, but I’m not prepared today to give an assessment of this attack as balance against the Doha agreement.”

