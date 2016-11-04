Pentagon: American servicemember killed in Jordan attack

A floor of carpets is seen in the foreground as the sun sets at a Jordanian camp, where U.S. servicemembers were training on May 16, 2015. The Pentagon said Friday Nov. 4, 2016, that one American was killed and two others injured in a shooting incident at al-Jafr base, Jordan, on Nov. 4, 2016.

WASHINGTON — An American servicemember was killed and two others were critically injured following an attack in Jordan near a military training facility, a U.S. defense official said.

The troops were approaching the gate to a facility where American troops have been training local forces from Syria and Iraq to fight the Islamic State group when they were attacked, said the defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the incident publicly.

The official did not say what led to the attack, which occurred shortly after noon. Local reports characterized the incident as a shootout.

The two injured servicemembers were transported by helicopter to King Hussein Hospital in Amman, Jordan’s capital, according to the official.

Initial news reports from Jordan said two Americans had been killed. The Associated Press reported a Jordanian military officer was also wounded in the incident.

Jordan has been a key ally in the U.S.-led fight against the Islamic State group and a member of the Operation Inherent Resolve coalition. American troops have helped train Jordan’s military and use its bases to train indigenous forces fighting the militant group on the ground in Iraq and Syria.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for several terrorist attacks in Jordan, including two attacks in June that killed 11 Jordanian soldiers near the country’s border with Syria.

dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

