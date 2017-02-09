Palestinians: Israeli airstrike kills 2 on Gaza-Egypt border
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 9, 2017
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip — Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike has killed two Gaza residents in a smuggling tunnel along the border with Egypt.
Health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra says Thursday's pre-dawn airstrike wounded five others.
The Israeli military had no immediate comment. But on Wednesday the military said its missile defense system intercepted several rockets fired from militants in Egypt toward the southern Israeli city of Eilat — a relatively rare occurrence.
The bombing appears to be the first to target smuggling tunnels since the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.
Earlier this week, Israel carried out several strikes on Hamas targets after a rocket landed in Israel. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any fire originating from Gaza.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Marines: Ground incidents continue to plague aviation readiness
Petraeus: Waning resolve toward NATO plays into Putin's plans
Trump’s political tensions with Mexico could affect military relationships
Transgender veteran settles lawsuit over denied haircut
Former NSA contractor indicted in top secret document theft
Thornberry sees entitlement reforms as opportunity to boost military