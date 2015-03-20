Palestinian envoy warns against moving US embassy in Israel
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: February 27, 2017
WASHINGTON — The Palestinian's top envoy to the United States is warning that moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem could disrupt efforts to secure peace in the Middle East.
Maen Areikat says an "emotional decision" to shift the embassy's location "is going to have very, very negative repercussions" and could seriously complicate and undermine any future efforts to resolve the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis.
Areikat, chief of the PLO delegation in Washington, spoke Monday at a conference sponsored by J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group.
Conservative Republicans favor moving the embassy to Jerusalem and President Donald Trump endorsed the relocation during the presidential campaign.
Areikat says the Palestinians have made their position clear, directly and indirectly, to the Trump administration.
