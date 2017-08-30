Pakistanis reject Trump remarks on harboring militants

Pakistanis carry a poster that proclaims confidence in the Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) at a rally against America in Karachi, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's lower house of parliament has passed a resolution denouncing U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the country harbors militants battling U.S. forces in neighboring Afghanistan.

The resolution adopted Wednesday refers to remarks made in Trump's speech earlier this month announcing a new strategy for the war in Afghanistan. Hundreds of people have rallied against the remarks, saying they ignore Pakistan's sacrifices in its war on terror.

U.S. officials have long said that Pakistan turns a blind eye to militants operating along the porous Afghan border.

The National Assembly rejected the "hostile" remarks and said the government should consider postponing delegations sent to or received from the United States. Islamabad has already canceled a visit by Washington's special representative for Pakistan and Afghanistan, which had been planned for this week.

