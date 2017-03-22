Pakistani troops clash with militants near Afghan border
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 22, 2017
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's military says troops have clashed with militants during a raid in a tribal region near the Afghan border, with two soldiers and five "terrorists" killed.
It says a local Pakistani Taliban commander was among those killed in Wednesday's raid in the Orakzai tribal region.
Pakistan stepped up operations against militants following a series of attacks last month that killed at least 125 people. It also closed its border with Afghanistan for more than a month, accusing Kabul of failing to crack down on militants.
Pakistan is set to mark Republic Day on Thursday, with a military parade in which nuclear-capable weapons, tanks, jets and drones will be displayed in the capital, Islamabad.
