Pakistan shuts key border crossing in wake of shrine attack
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 18, 2017
ISLAMABAD — Two Pakistani officials say a second key Chaman border crossing into Afghanistan has been closed, halting trade supplies to the neighboring landlocked country.
The border closure in Pakistan's southwest Baluchistan province comes after a suicide bombing at a Sufi shrine in southern Pakistan that killed 88 people. It was seen as a tactic to pressure Kabul to act against militants who Pakistan says have sanctuaries in Afghanistan.
The Pakistani officials asked to remain anonymous because they are not authorized to brief the media on the record.
Earlier, Pakistan closed a border crossing at Torkham, which connects Pakistan to Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.
The Islamic State says it was behind the shrine attack and Pakistani security forces have launched nationwide operations that they say has left more than 100 "terrorists" dead.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump, NATO chief talk terrorism, defense spending in Sunday call
White House: Trump comments on Mexico 'lighthearted'
A family thing: Don't mess with political dads and daughters
The United States used depleted uranium in Syria
Wall goes up around US at miniature world in Germany
Former USS George Washington commander to take helm of Naval Forces Japan