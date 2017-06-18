Pakistan says 2 officials have gone missing in Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 18, 2017
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan says two officials from its consulate in Afghanistan have gone missing while returning to their home country.
The Foreign Ministry said Sunday that the two officials were traveling by road from the Jalalabad consulate in eastern Afghanistan on Friday when they disappeared.
The ministry said the matter has been raised with Afghan authorities, who are investigating.
The Taliban and an upstart Islamic State affiliate both operate in eastern Afghanistan. Pakistan is widely believed to have influence over the Afghan Taliban, and the two countries have long traded allegations of supporting militants.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
ISIS propaganda takes hit from killings, battlefield setbacks
VA backs off budget proposal to cut benefits for disabled, unemployable vets
VA compensation service analyst downplays Agent Orange risks, questions critics
Large-scale exercise unifies nations to protect Baltic region
Study: Black troops are much more likely to be punished by commanders, courts
Vet groups endorse VA’s call to replace Choice with CARE plan